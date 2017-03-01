Terms and Conditions

1. THE PROMOTER

The promoter (the “Promoter”) is Kärcher (U.K.) Limited, a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 1350233, whose registered office is at Kärcher House, Brookhill Way, Banbury, Oxon OX16 3ED.

2. ELIGIBILITY

The offer is only open to current employees of FES FM Ltd in the United Kingdom aged 18 or over and the immediate family and friends of those employees, excluding anyone professionally connected with this offer. In participating in this offer, you confirm that you are eligible to do so. The Promoter may require you to provide proof that you are eligible to participate in this offer.

2.1 You must have the permission of your employer to participate in this offer and comply with any policies and procedures which apply to your participation in employee promotions.

2.2 The Promoter will not accept entries that are:

(a) automatically generated by computer;

(b) completed by third parties or in bulk;

(c) illegible, have been altered, reconstructed, forged or tampered with; or

(d) incomplete.

2.3 You, and any immediate family member or friend with whom you share the promotional code, may not participate in this offer more than once.

2.4 You must not share the promotional code with third parties other than your immediate family and friends and you must not post the promotional code on any third party website. If the Promoter has reason to believe that you have shared the promotional code with a prohibited third party or on a third party website, it may disqualify you from participating in this offer.

2.5 The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify you if your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the offer.

3. HOW TO BENEFIT FROM THE OFFER

3.1 The offer will run from 00:01 on 02/03/2017 (the "Opening Date") to 23:59 on 31/12/2017 (the "Closing Date") inclusive (the “Promotional Period”).

3.2 To benefit from this offer, go to Karcher.co.uk add the Home and Garden products you wish to purchase to your basket and enter the promotional code KarFES20 to receive 20% off the recommended retail price of Home and Garden products.

3.3 Please allow up to 6 weeks for the delivery of any machine purchased using the above promotional code.

3.4 The offer is subject to availability. The promotional code is generic and will expire once it has been used 1,000 times.

3.5 The promotional code is non-transferable and there is no cash equivalent and is not to be used in conjunction with any other offers.

3.6 The promotional code is not valid on discounted items.

3.7 The promotional code must be redeemed before 23:59 on 31/12/2017.

3.8 The Promoter will not accept any responsibility for entries that are lost, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind.

3.9 By participating in the offer, you are agreeing to be bound by these terms and conditions.

3.10 Please see www.kaercher.com/uk/home-garden/promotions/fes-staff-offer.html for a copy of these terms and conditions.

4. GENERAL

4.1 If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude you from participating in the offer.

4.2 The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the offer where it becomes necessary to do so.

4.3 These terms and conditions shall be governed by English law, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.