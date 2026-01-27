FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency, 10l
Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
Extra powerful cleaning, easily separable and low-foaming: with its powerful formulation, the alkaline FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency is specially designed to work with the eco!efficiency mode of Kärcher scrubber dryers. It reliably removes soiling caused by grease and oil from industrial floors and other surfaces in industrial environments, such as ESD floors, flowing screeds or surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The effective grease cleaner is also extremely effective for manual cleaning, easily separable and, thanks to the absence of silicones, ideal for use in metalworking and paint processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|12.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.9
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +R75
- B 150 R Bc PACK DOSE+SB+240Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+240AhGel+2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+240AhGel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 RI Bp
- B 260 RI Bp SB
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 300 RI Bp + SB
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp+115Ah+O51+Rinse+AF
- B 60 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 60 W Bp Pack 170Ah+D65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 60 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R65+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp DOSE (roller)
- BD 35/15 C Classic Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic
- BR 30/4 C
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
Application areas
- Floor cleaning