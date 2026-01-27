Ideal for intermediate cleaning of calcareous floors with single-disc machines and sprayers: the liquid FloorPro Crystallising Agent RM 749 from Kärcher. The strongly acidic agent for dry crystallisation dissolves the bound calcium carbonate of the surface layer of floors made of marble, terrazzo or artificial stone, for example. In combination with the mechanical floor cleaning machine, this results in chemical and mechanical compaction and subsequent hardening of the surface. Dull and matt floors become shiny floors that are also harder and more durable. Resoiling is reduced, making maintenance cleaning easier.