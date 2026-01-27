Thanks to its neutral pH value and gentle properties, our PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 57 is suitable for thorough yet gentle cleaning on virtually all surfaces. It forms a stable foam blanket with an outstanding cleaning performance that is nevertheless easy to rinse off. It reliably removes typical contamination in food-processing areas, for example residues of oil, grease, proteins, flour, gluten, semolina, wine, juice or beer. With the PressurePro RM 57, RM 58 and RM 59, Kärcher offers a range of foam cleaners for high-pressure applications in food-processing trades, gastronomy kitchens, catering, canteens, large kitchens, butchery shops, abattoirs and bakeries with a HACCP conformity certificate from Institut Fresenius. Depending on requirements and the purpose of use, they are suitable for cleaning surfaces, walls, floors, transport straps, machines, devices, boxes, food tanks and barrels as well as cold stores.