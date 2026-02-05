With the VehiclePro Gloss Dryer Nano RM 832 Classic for excellent drying results after washing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. The effective gloss drying aid based on nanotechnology quickly breaks up the water film over a large area for all water hardnesses, thereby offering excellent drying with high-gloss surfaces. The nanostructured layer formed in the process effectively protects the paint for up to one month. RM 832 Classic is also suitable for use with high-pressure cleaners and enables best results in combination with our Active Foam Wash Nano RM with 816 Classic. It is VDA-compliant and contains neither mineral oils nor mineral hydrocarbons. The surfactants used are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a yield of up to 50 cars per litre, it is also very economical.