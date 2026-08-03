1.6 mm trimmer line spool
The trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line spool ensures great results even in hard-to-reach areas. Suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.
Whether along house walls or around shrubs, every garden has those awkward spots that the lawn mower can't reach. Such tight corners call for a small, flexible and, above all, powerful device – such as a lawn trimmer from Kärcher. The lawn trimmer includes a twisted cutting line, which is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. That way the cutting line is always the perfect length on every cut to guarantee clean cutting results. If the trimmer line is worn, a new coil can be inserted with little effort and without the need for any tools. Further plus points are the quiet operation and the simple, tool-free changing of the trimmer line spool in just a few simple steps. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip. The trimmer line spool with twisted trimmer line is suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.
Features and benefits
Twisted cord
- Precise, quiet and reliable – all this is guaranteed with the twisted cord.
Automatic cord supply
- The cord is automatically readjusted and is therefore always the perfect length.
Coil can be changed tool-free
- A few simple hand movements make possible the tool-free change of the coil.
Coil cover
- Apart from the coil, the appropriate cap is also included in the scope of supply.
Flexible use
- The robust cutting line effortlessly reaches parts of the garden that are difficult to access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Line thickness (mm)
|1.6
|Line length per spool (m)
|3.6
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 75 x 34
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges