1.6 mm trimmer line spools in three-pack
The 1.6 mm trimmer line spool (which comes in a three-pack) with twisted cutting line ensures neat results in places that are difficult to reach. Suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.
Whether along house walls or around shrubs, every garden has those hard-to-reach spots that the lawn mower can't get to. Such tight corners call for a small, flexible and, above all, powerful device – such as a lawn trimmer from Kärcher. The lawn trimmer includes a twisted cutting line, which is constantly being readjusted to the trimmer line spool by means of automatic trimmer line extension. That way the cutting line is always the perfect length on every cut to guarantee clean cutting results. If the trimmer line is worn, a new coil can be inserted with little effort and without the need for any tools. And the work continues, down to the last blade of grass on the strip. The 1.6 mm trimmer line spool (which comes in a three-pack) is suitable for the LTR 18-25 Battery and LTR 18-30 Battery models.
Features and benefits
Twisted cord
- Precise, quiet and reliable – all this is guaranteed with the twisted cord.
Automatic cord supply
- The cutting line is automatically readjusted and is therefore always the perfect length.
Coil can be changed tool-free
- A few simple hand movements make possible the tool-free change of the coil.
Flexible use
- The robust cutting line effortlessly reaches parts of the garden that are difficult to access.
Practical three-pack
- The three coils that are included allow you to continue working for longer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Line thickness (mm)
|1.6
|Line length per spool (m)
|3.6
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|55 x 55 x 24
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges