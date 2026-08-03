Add-on kit control transformer for HKF 30/14-E

Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 VA) and 10 m cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head.

Electrical cabinet with control transformer (nominal power 100 Volt-amperes) and 10-metre cord (with plug) for the HKF 30/14-E interior cleaning head. Input voltages of the electrical cabinet: 230 volts, 400 volts, 420 volts and 460 volts, 50/60 hertz. Output voltages of the electrical cabinet: 24 volts/AC.

Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230 - 460
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.6
Compatible machines