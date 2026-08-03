The angled nozzle (4 mm) is ideal for cleaning complex structures, such as indentations, and highly angled areas. It deflects the jet by 30°. The nozzle is made entirely of plastic and is manufactured using an innovative 3D printing process. This gives the nozzle the best possible cleaning performance, as there is no need to factor in the limitations of conventional manufacturing methods. The nozzle has a quick-change system and can also be easily extended. This is done using the extensions for angled nozzles, which are available separately.