Battery Power 36/25
36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to indicate battery level. Suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.
The 36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform. Thanks to innovative Real Time Technology and an LCD display, the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level – depending on the device used – are always available at a glance. Efficient lithium-ion cells provide consistent performance and ensure that the battery does not self-discharge or lose capacity due to frequent partial discharging (memory effect). Pleasant soft-touch casing elements ensure the battery does not slip, even on smooth or tilted surfaces.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe integrated LCD screen shows the remaining runtime, remaining charging time and charging state at all times.
36 V Kärcher battery platformFor use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
Powerful lithium-ion cellsThe lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Energy (Wh)
|90
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 88 x 73