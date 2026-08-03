Cone jet nozzle
Clean your pet quickly and simply with the conical jet nozzle. It can be mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer and produces a gentle shower stream.
With its very gentle and pleasant shower stream, the conical jet nozzle is particularly suitable for cleaning pets such as dogs, or even just their paws. Ideal after walks before the dog gets back into the car, house or flat. The nozzle produces a stream in the low pressure range (comparable to the stream from a household tap) and is therefore completely safe for use on animals.
Features and benefits
Cone jetPleasantly gentle shower stream.
GentleFor cleaning sensitive pets and dogs.
Mounted on the trigger gunSimple nozzle change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 29 x 29
Application areas
- Pets/dogs