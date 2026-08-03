Cone jet nozzle

Clean your pet quickly and simply with the conical jet nozzle. It can be mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer and produces a gentle shower stream.

With its very gentle and pleasant shower stream, the conical jet nozzle is particularly suitable for cleaning pets such as dogs, or even just their paws. Ideal after walks before the dog gets back into the car, house or flat. The nozzle produces a stream in the low pressure range (comparable to the stream from a household tap) and is therefore completely safe for use on animals.

Features and benefits
Cone jet nozzle: Cone jet
Cone jet
Pleasantly gentle shower stream.
Cone jet nozzle: Gentle
Gentle
For cleaning sensitive pets and dogs.
Cone jet nozzle: Mounted on the trigger gun
Mounted on the trigger gun
Simple nozzle change.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 48 x 29 x 29
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Pets/dogs