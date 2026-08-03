EASY!Force Food
Perfect for the food industry: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun with full ceramic valve enables fatigueless working due to virtually zero holding force for the operator.
By using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, approved for use in the food industry, reduces the holding force for the operator to zero. The ball and sealing seat of the valve, made of a robust ceramic material, are resistant to every conceivable foreign particle. The full ceramic valve ensures a 5 times longer lifetime in comparison to other high-pressure guns.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7