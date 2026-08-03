The eco!Booster is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 040. Compared with the Kärcher power nozzle, it delivers an impressive 50 percent higher area performance. The increased jet width ensures reduced energy and water consumption and therefore better efficiency. It is ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. The revolutionary nozzle concept directs the water stream with the help of air drawn into the system. This enables impressive cleaning results fast, which is particularly crucial for sectors such as construction or vehicle cleaning.