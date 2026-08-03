Heat exchanger conversion kit
Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approx. 50% more dry ice.
Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approximately 50 percent more dry ice. This means that the cleaning performance of a standard L2P can be increased by around 50 percent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|660 x 275 x 175