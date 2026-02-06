The 7.5 m high-pressure extension hose widens the action radius for greater versatility. The extension hose is textile braiding reinforced and non-kinking with brass connector. The extension hose is simply connected between the high-pressure cleaner and high-pressure hose. The hose can withstand pressures up to 180 bar and temperatures up to 60°C and is also suitable for cleaning agent use. Suitable for all K 2 to K 7 high-pressure washers.