High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5
Up to 155 °C heat-resistant high-pressure hose (DN 8) with 10 m length. Perfect for all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher.
Ten metre long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with robust brass nipples and M 22 × 1.5 thread on both sides for connection to trigger gun and machine. Suitable for pressures of up to 315 bar and all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic Range from Kärcher – also hot water machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|315
|Length (m)
|10
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5