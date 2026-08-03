This LED working light has been specially developed for direct assembly on liquid-to-pellet (L2P) machine nozzles and improves the illumination of the work area. Poor lighting conditions can impair the results of cleaning work. With a luminous flux of 170 lumens, the LED light provides optimal illumination and improves visibility for at least five working hours. All that is required for assembly is to attach it to the nozzle. Thanks to its low weight, the light does not affect the machine’s handling. The working light is also waterproof. One CR123 lithium-ion battery is included in the scope of supply; additional batteries are available separately.