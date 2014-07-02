iSolar fall protection
Certified personal security system for rooftop work. Contents: Travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, harness, anchoring sling and sheet steel case.
Certified and standard-compliant personal security system for working safely on the roof. The fall protection contains a travelling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 15 m kernmantle rope, a harness, an anchoring sling for fixing the fall arrestor, as well as a practical sheet steel case for storage and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.4