Large round brush cover set
Two premium microfibre covers for the large round brush for better dirt removal and for dazzling results using the large round brush.
Loosens and picks up dirt and grease even more effectively.Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on the hob can be removed effortlessly.
Features and benefits
Premium microfibre
- Ideal for gentle cleaning of very stubborn dirt on all hard surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 120 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Washbasin
- Hobs
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Insides of cupboards, drawers
- Exhaust hoods
- Stainless steel