Narrow suction nozzle for WV 2/WV 5

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces.

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned or cannot be cleaned adequately with larger suction nozzles.

Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
  • Streak-free cleaning.
Narrow shape
  • Ideal for lattice windows or other narrow areas.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 225 x 37 x 125
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
Accessories