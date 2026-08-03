The pump prefilter is suitable for all common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) - particularly devices without integrated filters with a flow rate to up to 6,000 l/h. The prefilter protects the pump effectively from coarse dirt particles or sand thus increasing its service life. The filter inlay can be removed for cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250 µm (0.25 mm). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories ensures exceptionally easy assembly and highly reliable sealing which guarantees trouble-free pump operation.