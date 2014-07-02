Triple nozzle, 038

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application. Connection M 18 x 1.5.

Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Robust, durable and non-clogging. Convenient selection of high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream (25°) and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with an injector, the low-pressure flat stream is useful for cleaning agent suction and application. Connection M 18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Nozzle size ( ) 38
Temperature (°C) max. 80
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Compatible machines