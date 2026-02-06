The VP 160 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. This noticeably increases your efficiency and work comfort in every application. Ideal for cleaning smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers.