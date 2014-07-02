Floor care for sealed parquet/laminate/cork RM 531, 1l

Optimum care and protection for sealed parquet, laminate and cork floors. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Notes: leave treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sealed parquet
  • Laminate floors
  • Cork floors