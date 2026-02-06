Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l

Saves time and effort: the 3-in-1 glass finisher ensures lasting cleanliness without spots or streaks and is particularly suitable for large, hard-to-reach windows (such as winter gardens and glass facades). With protective formula to keep surfaces cleaner for longer. Not effective on coated glass surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Streak-free polishing of glass surfaces
  • Reliable protection against recontamination
  • Time savings of up to 30 %
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Glass finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
  • Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
  • Conservatories