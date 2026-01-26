Interior cleaner RM 651, 500ml

For refreshingly clean interiors without odours: From the cockpit to the rubber seal, from the display through to the upholstery and artificial leather. With antistatic effect and effective odour neutralisation.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Application areas
  • Plastic panels
  • Car seats
  • Vehicle interior
  • Cockpit