Summer screen wash 1:100 concentrate RM 672, 250ml

Highly effective cleaning concentrate for a streak- and glare-free view in summer. Effectively removes insect residues and bird droppings. Yield: 250 ml provides 25 l cleaning agent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 250
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 10
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 50 x 50 x 210
Product
  • Very efficient concentrate for the windscreen washer in the summer months. 250 millilitres of concentrate yields up to 25 litres of windscreen washer fluid.
  • residue-free, streak-free cleaning
  • Reliably dissolves grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions. Softens insect residue and reliably loosens it
  • Reduces glare effects from scattered light
  • Good wetting properties
  • Does not generate any stress cracks on polycarbonate and is also suitable for cleaning headlights, for example
  • Simple dosing using the integrated dosing chamber.
  • Can be mixed with Kärcher winter windscreen cleaner. The tank does not need to be drained in the transitional period in autumn and spring.
  • Can be mixed with water of all degrees of hardness thanks to the anti-lime formula. No calcification of the windscreen washer or blockage of spray nozzles.
  • Suitable for flat jets
Summer screen wash 1:100 concentrate RM 672, 250ml
Summer screen wash 1:100 concentrate RM 672, 250ml
Summer screen wash 1:100 concentrate RM 672, 250ml
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Contains alcohols, C12-14, ethoxylated, sulphates, sodium salt, 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one, sulfosuccinic acid dioctyl ester, sodium salt, 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one
  • Danger
  • H315 Causes skin irritation
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction
  • P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Windscreens