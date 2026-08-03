Summer screen wash 1:100 concentrate RM 672, 250ml
Highly effective cleaning concentrate for a streak- and glare-free view in summer. Effectively removes insect residues and bird droppings. Yield: 250 ml provides 25 l cleaning agent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|250
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|10
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|50 x 50 x 210
Product
- Very efficient concentrate for the windscreen washer in the summer months. 250 millilitres of concentrate yields up to 25 litres of windscreen washer fluid.
- residue-free, streak-free cleaning
- Reliably dissolves grease, oil and dirt caused by emissions. Softens insect residue and reliably loosens it
- Reduces glare effects from scattered light
- Good wetting properties
- Does not generate any stress cracks on polycarbonate and is also suitable for cleaning headlights, for example
- Simple dosing using the integrated dosing chamber.
- Can be mixed with Kärcher winter windscreen cleaner. The tank does not need to be drained in the transitional period in autumn and spring.
- Can be mixed with water of all degrees of hardness thanks to the anti-lime formula. No calcification of the windscreen washer or blockage of spray nozzles.
- Suitable for flat jets
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Contains alcohols, C12-14, ethoxylated, sulphates, sodium salt, 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one, sulfosuccinic acid dioctyl ester, sodium salt, 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Windscreens