2-in-1 Spray extraction nozzle XXL
The 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle.
The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. This makes the XXL spray extraction nozzle the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time. Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner
Extra wide nozzle
- Cleans larger soft furnishings and carpets twice as fast as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle.
- For ideal cleaning results in next to no time.
Spray extraction function
- For thorough cleaning of all kinds of carpet, textile and upholstered furniture, right down to the fibre.
Transparent viewing window
- Enables continuous control of the cleaning process during work.
Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology
- For optimal cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.9
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstery