The EPA filter, which, in addition to the BR 45/22 scrubber dryer, is also suitable for the DS 6 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher, reliably protects the user from tiny airborne particles like dust particles or allergens from the condensed moist air, by effectively trapping them. When using spray extraction cleaners, it also functions as a motor protection filter, and prevents harmful moisture from penetrating into the motor of the device. Thanks to its soft rubber edge, the filter can be effortlessly fanned out and rinsed under running water.