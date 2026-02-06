The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) filters the finest dirt particles such as pollen, allergens and dust from the exhaust air of your vacuum cleaner with maximum efficiency. Thanks to its high filter capacity, the exhaust air after vacuuming is often purer than the ambient air. For optimum performance and hygiene, we recommend replacing the HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) once a year.