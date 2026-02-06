The KFI 657 fleece filter bags were developed specifically for the Kärcher Home & Garden SE 5 and SE 6 Signature Line as well as the SE 5.100 and SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaners. The bags are extremely tear-resistant and ensure impressively high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.