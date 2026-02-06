Soft brush
Cleans sensitive surfaces gently and carefully: The soft brush is the ideal accessory for the VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices.
Thanks to the soft and gentle bristles, the soft brush cleans with a lasting effect leaving no residue. It was developed specially for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax. The brush impresses with its width and the angled, narrow and oval bristles and is therefore perfect for cleaning without leaving any traces and the efficient dusting of large, small and sensitive surfaces.
Features and benefits
Soft bristles
- Leaves no traces behind when cleaning sensitive surfaces.
Angled bristles
- Optimal space utilisation for the simple cleaning of larger surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 45 x 55
Application areas
- Furniture