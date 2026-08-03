CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA, 10l
Powerful dry foam CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA with odour eliminator. With encapsulation technology: Dirt is encapsulated and is vacuumed off when you next clean.
Effortlessly and reliably removes all oil, grease and mineral soiling during intermediate cleaning of textile floor coverings made from natural or synthetic fibres: the liquid Woolsafe-certified CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA. Ideal for building service contractors who value fast and effective cleaning results with very short drying times, the intermediate cleaner is perfect for use with carpet cleaners featuring brush or pad systems in the time-saving one-step method. Thanks to the innovative iCapsol technology, the dirt is literally encapsulated so that it crystallises while it dries and can be easily vacuumed up afterwards. The integrated odour eliminator also effectively removes unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, sweat or urine. In addition, the CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 768 OA is immediately ready for use. It is also phosphate-free, prevents rapid resoiling and leaves a pleasant fresh fragrance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|6
|Weight (kg)
|10.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 190 x 307
Product
- With integrated odour eliminator. Effectively eliminates unpleasant odours such as sweat, urine, nicotine, etc.
- Very short drying time (just 20-120 minutes).
- iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Ideal for carpet cleaners with brush or pad system
- Gentle on materials
- Free from bleaching agents
- Improves hygiene of floor
- Pleasant, fresh scent
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Application areas
- Textile surfaces