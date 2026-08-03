PressurePro Active Cleaner, neutral RM 55, 20l
Universal active cleaner for high-pressure cleaners for removal of grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and insect residue on façades and delicate surfaces.
The neutral PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 55 from Kärcher is a versatile, surfactant-based, silicone-free and easily separable universal cleaner, which was specially developed for high-pressure, cold water application. It reliably removes oil, grease and proteins as well as pollen, insect residue and a variety of dirt caused by emissions. It is ideal for use on alkali-sensitive surfaces, such as aluminium, plastics and painted surfaces. The active cleaner can therefore be used both as a façade cleaner and for cleaning work surfaces, machines, cold-storage rooms and conveyor belts in the food industry. It also boasts gentle cleaning of waiting areas and smoking cabins at bus stops, train stations and airports as well as plastic furniture for outside catering.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|10
|Weight (kg)
|20.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 230 x 420
Product
- Universal high-pressure detergent
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Excellent cleaning properties, particularly with cold water
- Gentle on materials
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Silicone-free
- Suitable for alkali-sensitive surfaces (e.g. aluminium)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Textile surfaces