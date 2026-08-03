PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg

Powerful shampoo powder for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Ideal for engine cleaning and vehicle washing. NTA-free.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (kg) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 12.7
Weight (kg) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 540 x 640 x 120
Product
  • Effective shampoo powder for high-pressure cleaning
  • Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
  • Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
  • Rapidly effective
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • Phosphate-free
  • NTA free
PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H290 May be corrosive to metals
  • H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
  • H335 May cause respiratory irritation
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
  • P405 Store locked up.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Parts cleaning
  • Surface degreasing