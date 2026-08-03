PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22, 20kg
Powerful shampoo powder for removing stubborn oil, grease and mineral contamination. Ideal for engine cleaning and vehicle washing. NTA-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|12.7
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|540 x 640 x 120
Product
- Effective shampoo powder for high-pressure cleaning
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Rapidly effective
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Phosphate-free
- NTA free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing