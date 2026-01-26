The decalcifying agent is instantly effective on all inorganic deposits: the PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101 from Kärcher quickly removes even the most stubborn lime and detergent residue while also offering lasting corrosion protection in the water-conducting parts of cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners. RM 101 can restore the performance of calcified heating coils, thereby increasing the water flow, reducing the energy consumption while cleaning and improving the overall unit performance.