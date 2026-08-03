Our acidic PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 59 is free from colourings and scents and contains a powerful combination of natural formic and citric acids that reliably removes even extremely stubborn contamination when interacting with foam-boosting surfactants. To achieve this, the cleaner forms a stable foam blanket (even on vertical surfaces) with intensive cleaning power, that is nevertheless easy to rinse off. Residues of milkstone and beer stone, rust, grease, proteins, lime and other mineral contamination or spray residue, for example of insecticides, are removed without leaving a trace. With the PressurePro RM 57, RM 58 and RM 59, Kärcher offers a range of foam cleaners for high-pressure applications in food-processing trades, gastronomy kitchens, catering, canteens, large kitchens, butchery shops, abattoirs and bakeries with a HACCP conformity certificate from Institut Fresenius. Depending on requirements and the purpose of use, they are suitable for cleaning surfaces, walls, floors, transport straps, machines, devices, boxes, food tanks and barrels as well as cold stores.