Thanks to a special formulation with foam-boosting properties, the alkaline PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 91 Agri is the perfect solution for thoroughly cleaning pig, cattle and poultry houses as well as milking parlours. The unique adhesive properties of the foam facilitate particularly long contact and exposure times, even on vertical surfaces, which means even better cleaning results. Organic soiling, such as food remnants, animal excrement, and other types of dirt, is completely removed and barn facilities and surfaces are protected. For particularly stubborn build-up, Kärcher recommends using the PressurePro Soaking Agent RM 92 Agri beforehand.