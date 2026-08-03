PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l
Paintwork preservation and care product with high natural carnauba wax content. Produces a high-lustre finish.
Thanks to its high-quality composition with a high proportion of natural carnauba wax, our PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 forms a closed, soluble and preserving wax film. This not only ensures shiny surfaces, but also provides long-term protection for up to 12 months for all metal parts of vehicles and machines of all kinds that are at risk of corrosion. Cars and commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery such as tractors, agricultural machinery, ploughs, trailers or even municipal winter service spreaders are effectively protected from corrosion and the effects of the weather by the spray wax. The paint care agent is also ideal as winter protection for stockpiled and decommissioned vehicles. It effectively reduces re-contamination and can be used as rust protection for machine transport as well as for temporary storage of metal parts. PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 for use with high-pressure cleaners is highly concentrated, extremely economical and can be used with all water hardnesses without any problems.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|5
|Weight (kg)
|9.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Long-term preservative
- Contains natural carnauba wax
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- Reliable, long-lasting protection against weather and environmental conditions
- Provides effective protection for up to one month
- Can be used with all water qualities
- Slows the resoiling process
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H410 Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362+P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car preservation
- Machine and equipment preservation