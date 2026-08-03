SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 R eco!perform, 0.5l
Ready-to-use sanitary cleaner with pioneering acid combination. Extra powerful cleaning, yet environmentally friendly. With EU Ecolabel certification.
Thanks to a pioneering and environmentally friendly acid combination of methanesulfonic acid and citric acid, the ready-to-use SanitPro Daily Cleaner CA 20 R eco!perform from Kärcher is the ideal choice for quick and thorough sanitary cleaning. The environmentally friendly detergent, which has been awarded the EU Ecolabel and the Austrian Ecolabel, effortlessly removes lime residue, lime soap and urine scale, as well as light soiling caused by soap residue and organic material. Developed for manual damp wiping using the spray method and very easy to use, the ready-to-use sanitary cleaner is as gentle as it is thorough when cleaning all typical ceramic, stainless steel, chrome, glass and plastic surfaces. It is quick-drying and streak-free and leaves behind a pleasant, fresh citrus fragrance. SanitPro CA 20 R eco!perform is also available in a practical and refillable 0.5 litre reusable bottle, which is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality reusable 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|0.5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|2
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|302 x 187 x 244
Product
- Ready-to-use sanitary everyday cleaner
- Removes limescale, soap and urine scale stains, as well as other typical soiling in sanitary areas
- Designed for high cleaning performance
- Rinsed surfaces dry streak-free
- With easy-to-clean effect. Makes subsequent cleaning processes easier
- Lightweight, ergonomic 500 ml spray bottle with professional sprayer with foam jet
- Less disposal effort required thanks to reusable professional sprayer
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
Videos
Application areas
- Sanitary facilities