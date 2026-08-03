VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic, 20l
Care wax for a high-gloss, weather-resistant and preservative layer on vehicle paintwork that protects against corrosion. Effective with all water hardnesses and VDA-compliant.
Effectively protects against corrosion and at the same time ensures mirror-bright vehicle surfaces: VehiclePro Hot Wax RM 820 Classic from Kärcher for use with high-pressure cleaners at self-service washing stations and in vehicle wash systems. Whether for cars, commercial vehicles or bikes, in hard or soft water – the care wax creates a weather-resistant preservative layer that safely protects paintwork for up to one month. In addition, the wax boasts impressive environmentally friendly properties, because the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004, it is VDA-compliant and, with up to 120 cars treated per litre, very economical to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|19.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 250 x 420
Product
- Effective thermo wax for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles