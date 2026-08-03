VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic, 20l
Alkaline rim cleaner for all coated light alloy and steel rims. Thorough and gentle removal of the most stubborn rim contamination such as burnt-on brake dust.
The alkaline VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic, for effective and fast removal of common dirt caused by brake dust, tyre wear or road salt, as well as limescale stains on vehicle rims: the alkaline VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic. Gentle on rims, the highly effective cleaner does not attack uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arch. RM 801 is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems, at self-service washing stations and with spray units, and is 90 per cent biodegradable – the surfactants it contains are in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a cleaning performance of some 400 rims per litre, the established standard cleaner is also very economical and efficient.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight (kg)
|21.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Highly effective rim cleaner
- Reliably removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt residues and limescale stains
- Gentle on materials
- Does not attack uncoated concrete floors and steel drive-up ramps
- Rapidly effective
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- More than 90% biodegradable
- NTA-free
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Wheel rim cleaning