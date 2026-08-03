The alkaline VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic, for effective and fast removal of common dirt caused by brake dust, tyre wear or road salt, as well as limescale stains on vehicle rims: the alkaline VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic. Gentle on rims, the highly effective cleaner does not attack uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arch. RM 801 is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems, at self-service washing stations and with spray units, and is 90 per cent biodegradable – the surfactants it contains are in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a cleaning performance of some 400 rims per litre, the established standard cleaner is also very economical and efficient.