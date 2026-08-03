VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic, 20l
The liquid spray wax for preservation and shiny finish care for the entire vehicle. Unaffected by water quality, it provides a spotless finish even without blow drying.
The perfect choice for self-service wash systems that do not have blow drying and for use with high-pressure cleaners: the liquid VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic. The effective gloss dryer can be used with all water qualities and all water hardnesses – in combination with osmosis water it enables the surface to dry spotlessly and produces a mirror-like high gloss. The paintwork on cars, commercial vehicles and bikes is reliably protected against environmental influences for up to one month. The spray wax is VDA-compliant, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a yield of up to 120 commercial vehicles per litre, VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic is also very economical to use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|19.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 230 x 430
Product
- Effective gloss dryer for use in self-service wash systems and with high-pressure cleaners
- Creates a mirror-like high gloss
- Spotless drying of the surface in combination with osmosis water
- Protects effectively for up to one month
- Can be used with all water qualities
- Effective in all water hardnesses
- VDA-compliant
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/8 Classic
- HD 5/11 Cage Classic
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 6/15 G Classic
Application areas
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars