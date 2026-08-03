VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841, 20l
Acidic cleaner concentrate for wash halls and tiles quickly and effectively removes limescale, grease, wax and detergent residues as well as rust traces from all acid-resistant surfaces.
For deep cleaning and everyday maintenance cleaning of tiled wash halls and car wash gantries with high-pressure cleaners or spray units: the VehiclePro Washing Bay and Tile Cleaner RM 841 from Kärcher. The acidic cleaner quickly and effectively removes stubborn limescale, oil, grease and rust deposits as well as detergent and wax residues from all acid-resistant surfaces. The pleasant and fresh-smelling detergent is free from NTA, mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. Thanks to its fast oil/water separating properties, RM 841 is also easily separable.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|21.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 240 x 390
Product
- Effective acidic cleaner for wash halls and car wash gantries
- Removes limescale, oil, grease and rust deposits as well as detergent residues quickly and effectively
- Reliable removes stubborn calcification
- Suitable for deep cleans and maintenance cleaning
- Rapidly effective
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- NTA-free
- Free from mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Washing installation and washing hall