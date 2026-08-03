Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x MultiLink 2 x 15 L

The Premium Double Bucket Kit with two MultiLink Plugs and 2 × 15-litre buckets is a double bucket trolley made from 26% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with accessories such as the universal press and 80 mm castors with impact protection.

The practical Premium Double Bucket Kit, featuring two MultiLink Plugs and 2 × 15-litre buckets, is a double bucket trolley made from 26 per cent recycled plastic and is ideal for efficient cleaning of large areas. Equipped with a professional universal wringer and an ergonomic design, it enables 30 per cent greater force efficiency when wringing out. The ergonomic construction style ensures comfortable handling, while the sturdy, one-piece frame makes transport effortless. The MultiLink system allows for quick and hygienic tool changes. The equipment includes a plastic side handle, a universal press, a coloured base frame with two MultiLink Plugs, 2 × 15-litre buckets with blue and red carrying handles and 80 mm castors with impact protection.

Features and benefits
Productive working
  • Jaw press reduces power requirement by 30%.
Easy handling
  • Practical: light and compact to facilitate manual handling when cleaning.
Sustainability features
  • Designed with 26% recycled plastic¹⁾.
  • Sturdy and compact base frame, ideal for daily cleaning applications.
  • Clean everything with just one telescopic lance: the LAMPO holder system allows for quick changes.
Lightweight and robust
  • One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Time saving
  • Maximum wringing pressure without any inserts.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 6.6
Package weight (kg) 8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 655 x 480 x 870
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 655 x 480 x 870

¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories