Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x MultiLink 2 x 15 L
The Premium Double Bucket Kit with two MultiLink Plugs and 2 × 15-litre buckets is a double bucket trolley made from 26% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with accessories such as the universal press and 80 mm castors with impact protection.
The practical Premium Double Bucket Kit, featuring two MultiLink Plugs and 2 × 15-litre buckets, is a double bucket trolley made from 26 per cent recycled plastic and is ideal for efficient cleaning of large areas. Equipped with a professional universal wringer and an ergonomic design, it enables 30 per cent greater force efficiency when wringing out. The ergonomic construction style ensures comfortable handling, while the sturdy, one-piece frame makes transport effortless. The MultiLink system allows for quick and hygienic tool changes. The equipment includes a plastic side handle, a universal press, a coloured base frame with two MultiLink Plugs, 2 × 15-litre buckets with blue and red carrying handles and 80 mm castors with impact protection.
Features and benefits
Productive working
- Jaw press reduces power requirement by 30%.
Easy handling
- Practical: light and compact to facilitate manual handling when cleaning.
Sustainability features
- Designed with 26% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- Sturdy and compact base frame, ideal for daily cleaning applications.
- Clean everything with just one telescopic lance: the LAMPO holder system allows for quick changes.
Lightweight and robust
- One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
Time saving
- Maximum wringing pressure without any inserts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.6
|Package weight (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|655 x 480 x 870
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|655 x 480 x 870
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning