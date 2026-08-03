Standard Double Bucket Kit Roller Wringer 3 in 1 30 L
Wheeled bucket with double chamber, double valve and press, single colour, with ø 80 mm steering rollers/castors.
Double wheeled bucket with ergonomic roller wringer for squeezing out the mop. Ideal for cleaning medium-sized and large properties.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic: the mop press is positioned higher than other available presses, thus preventing any unnecessary strain on the back
Smooth surfaces without indentations for simple, hygienic cleaning
Ergonomic double handle for easy transport
With 3-stage setting of dampness level of mop.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.4
|Package weight (kg)
|7.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|600 x 380 x 970
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 380 x 970
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning