Classic Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L

Non-corrosive single mobile bucket made entirely of Polypropylene with user-friendly mop press and large blue 25-l bucket.

Our cart with 80 mm wheels and integrated protective bumpers guarantees superb mobility in cleaning applications. The single mobile bucket with user-friendly mop press and blue 25-l bucket is made entirely of Polypropylene and is therefore very hygienic to clean and can be recycled. The one-piece base frame ensures low weight and maximum robustness.

Features and benefits
Lightweight and robust
  • One-piece base frame for low weight and maximum robustness.
High compatibility
  • Compatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Environmentally friendly
  • Made entirely from Polypropylene and is therefore fully recyclable.
Ergonomic mop press
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.6
Package weight (kg) 6.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 530 x 430 x 910
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 530 x 430 x 910
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Accessories