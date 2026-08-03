Premium Telescopic Handle 97-184 cm D 23 mm
Telescopic aluminium handle for use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees. The handle is adjustable in length between 97 and 184 cm.
The ergonomic plastic handles and the low weight of the telescopic handle made of rustproof and durable aluminium allow for longer, fatigue-free work. The length of the sturdy handle can be adjusted between 97 and 184 centimetres, depending on your needs and the cleaning task at hand. Suitable for use with all Kärcher mop holders and plastic squeegees.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Handle type
|Telescopic
|Handle length (mm)
|1840
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.4
|Length (mm)
|260
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|260 x 260 x 1840
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning
- Surface - dry cleaning
- Surface - wet cleaning