Lampo pole 2 x 150 cm
Telescopic aluminium pole with hole and Jack Lampo adapter - in 2 pieces.
Telescopic pole for high cleaning. Ideal for outdoor cleaning and for particularly high surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Handle length (mm)
|3000
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / PC / PA, glass fibre reinforced
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.6
|Package weight (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|21 x 21 x 3000
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|21 x 21 x 3000
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows