Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink

The wiper handle in soft grip design from Kärcher allows simple rail replacement, sits securely in the hand and can also be easily used with telescopic lances.

Easy to use, proven time and again: The wiper handle in soft grip design from Kärcher sits securely in the hand – also when used with the telescopic lance. The handle allows simple rail replacement and is made of stainless steel and a high-quality plastic.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Stainless steel / PC
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 30 x 160

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories